18-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing multiple vehicles, Manlius Police say

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing multiple vehicles, Town of Manlius Police said.

On August 25, police responded to Iliad Drive for a reported stolen vehicle investigation. It was determined that 18-year-old Paul L Ross of Manlius was responsible for the theft and was arrested on September 13, police said.

On September 6, 2021 just after 3:30 a.m. a Manlius Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. After an investigation, it was determined that the operator, Paul L Ross had just stolen the vehicle from the parking lot of the Liverpool Fire Department in the Town of Salina, according to Manlius Police.

As a result of the traffic stop, Mr. Ross was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and other charges and was also later linked to other crimes that he had committed in the Town of Salina, officials said. The vehicle’s owner was notified and was able to recover the vehicle before they had even been aware it was stolen, police said.

On September 18, Manlius Police responded to another reported stolen vehicle investigation on Thimblerock Circle in Manlius.

Officers started an investigation and completed a stolen vehicle broadcast. On September 19, officers with the Village of North Syracuse Police located the stolen vehicle being operated by Paul Ross and he was was arrested again, Manlius Police said.

Ross was released on appearance tickets for future court dates for the multiple criminal charges pending against him.

Town of Manlius Police ask for the community’s assistance in deterring this type of crime by not leaving vehicles unlocked and not leaving keys in parked vehicles.