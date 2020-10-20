Auburn Police Department warning public of larcenies

(WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is reminding the public to be more vigilant about locking your vehicles at all times.

They are also telling the public to be aware of deliveries of purchased items to your home when you are gone.

The Auburn Police Department has investigated several larcenies from vehicles, as well as stolen vehicles and thefts off porches in the past several months.

Most of these incidents occurred when vehicles were left unlocked and/or the keys were left inside.

If you have to leave items in your car that are valuable then hide them. The police department said that thieves will normally pass cars that are locked and have nothing inside.

There have also been vehicles that were stolen by juveniles who may be inexperienced or reckless drivers. This can cause danger to other drivers on the road and damage to the vehicle itself or other properties.

The Auburn Police Department has also received complaints about packages being stolen off porches and personal property too, like bikes.

They are telling the public to make sure anything valuable on your porch is secured and try to schedule deliveries for when you are home.

If you see anything suspicious, contact the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231.