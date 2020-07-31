Auburn Police looking for older man who made physical contact with a younger woman Friday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police are looking for a man after he allegedly made physical contact with a younger woman Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Canal Street, near the Owasco River Dam, around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a man who had just made physical contact with a woman in her 20s.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s. He’s approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slim build, shoulder length brownish-gray hair, wore khaki pants, a T-shirt and has multiple missing teeth.

It is unknown what the suspect’s intentions were, and the man fled the area on foot.

This investigation is ongoing and the Auburn Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231, or Detective Brian Blanchfield directly at (315) 255-4703.