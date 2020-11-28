Baldwinsville Police arrest man who allegedly stole several items from a Kinney Drugs

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a tip from one of NewsChannel 9’s viewers, police arrested the man who allegedly stole several items from a Kinney Drugs Saturday.
According to Baldwinsville Police, officers arrested 35-year-old Ryan Silva of Baldwinsville and charged him with petit larceny Saturday.
Officers were able to make the arrest after a tip came in which revealed the vehicle registration of the suspect.
Baldwinsville Police say Silva was wanted after he allegedly stole several items from a Kinney Drugs in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 24.
