Be on the lookout for fake shipping texts this holiday season

(WSYR-TV) — With the rise in online shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to look out for fake shipping text messages.
The BBB said it is that time of year where scammers are going to be flooding your phone with these types of text messages. These messages could potentially scam you out of hundreds of dollars.
Officials said the best thing you can do is double-check with the source of the package.
