Be on the lookout for fake shipping texts this holiday season

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — With the rise in online shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to look out for fake shipping text messages.

The BBB said it is that time of year where scammers are going to be flooding your phone with these types of text messages. These messages could potentially scam you out of hundreds of dollars.

Officials said the best thing you can do is double-check with the source of the package.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fugitive Count

487

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected