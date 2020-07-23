Camillus Police asking for the public’s help in car larceny investigations

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Detectives of the Camillus Police Department sent out a request for the public’s help in a few recent car larceny cases on their social media channels on Thursday.
The department is investigating a rash of thefts from cars, as well as a stolen vehicle, from the Rolling Meadows Way area.
Anyone with information or video to share with police can contact Detectives by calling 315-487-6425.
