Camillus Police asking for the public’s help in car larceny investigations

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Detectives of the Camillus Police Department sent out a request for the public’s help in a few recent car larceny cases on their social media channels on Thursday.

The department is investigating a rash of thefts from cars, as well as a stolen vehicle, from the Rolling Meadows Way area.

Anyone with information or video to share with police can contact Detectives by calling 315-487-6425.