Camillus Police locate driver of truck that knocked over pedestrian

UPDATE: Camillus Police tweeted that they have located the driver of the truck.
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are looking for a truck that hit a pedestrian, knocking them over.
Just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, an older model, white-colored Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with a cab and a half left the Byrne Dairy on Milton Ave and struck the pedestrian. The truck also had a green ATV in the back. The truck was being driven by a white male.
If you have information on the drive, give Camillus Police a call at (315) 487-0102.
