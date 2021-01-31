Camillus Police locate driver of truck that knocked over pedestrian

UPDATE: Camillus Police tweeted that they have located the driver of the truck.

The driver and vehicle have been located. Thank you to everyone that called with tips today. #communityworkingtogether — Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) January 31, 2021

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are looking for a truck that hit a pedestrian, knocking them over.

Just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, an older model, white-colored Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with a cab and a half left the Byrne Dairy on Milton Ave and struck the pedestrian. The truck also had a green ATV in the back. The truck was being driven by a white male.

If you have information on the drive, give Camillus Police a call at (315) 487-0102.