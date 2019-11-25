Charles Williams, former Fugitive of the Week, taken into custody

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He is a suspect in a double shooting at a local pub and accused of raping his ex-girlfriend, and breaking her neck. Now, Charles Williams is off the streets after we put you on the lookout for him.
NewsChannel 9 viewers tipped off Syracuse Police Warrant Squad Detectives and they got him on Monday morning, still in his bed at a home along Avery Avenue in Syracuse.
Williams makes catch number 457 for OnTheLookout.net.
