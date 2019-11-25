Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Charles Williams, former Fugitive of the Week, taken into custody

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He is a suspect in a double shooting at a local pub and accused of raping his ex-girlfriend, and breaking her neck.  Now, Charles Williams is off the streets after we put you on the lookout for him.  

NewsChannel 9 viewers tipped off Syracuse Police Warrant Squad Detectives and they got him on Monday morning, still in his bed at a home along Avery Avenue in Syracuse. 

Williams makes catch number 457 for OnTheLookout.net.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Fugitive Count

459

Stay Connected