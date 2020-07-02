Cicero Police looking for man who robbed Pizza Hut on Brewerton Road

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police are looking for a man who robbed the Pizza Hut on Brewerton Road in Cicero.

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man walked in, picked up a pizza and pulled out a gun, according to police. The man then ran out of the restaurant with money and went through the Copper Top parking lot. He then headed west on Bear Road.

The white male has been described as being 5 foot 9 inches, 150 pounds, with scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a faded, navy short sleeve shirt. it may have had a Nascar emblem on the front. He was also seen wearing light blue shorts and a light blue baseball cap with a sports team emblem.

If you have any information, please contact Cicero Police at (315) 699-3677.