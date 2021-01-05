Cortland Co. Sheriffs looking for help in tracking catalytic converter thieves

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s office is looking for help in tracking down whoever is responsible for a series of catalytic converter thefts from cars parked at residences or local businesses.

The Sheriff’s Department says thieves sell the converters to scrap yards.

Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices installed in cars. The converters contain precious metals, palladium and rhodium, which Car and Driver magazine says are worth more per ounce than gold. Platinum is also found in catalytic converters.

Cortland Sheriff’s have been working with Cortland Police, Homer Police, and New York State Police which are investigating similar incidents.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Inv. / Sgt. Stacy Billings of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigation Division at 607-758-5536.

