Suspect in Town of Salina murder taken into custody

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff has taken Louis Beaulieu into custody for the murder of Nicholas Buck Monday.

Back on June 7th, Syracuse Police officers arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. to find the victim deceased from an apparent stab wound.

Police say the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, and the incident might have occurred somewhere off Lemoyne Avenue in the Town of Salina.

From there the Onondaga County Sheriff took over the investigation and determined the incident took place at the LeMoyne Mobile Home Park.