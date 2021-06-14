Suspect in Town of Salina murder taken into custody

OntheLookout.Net

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff has taken Louis Beaulieu into custody for the murder of Nicholas Buck Monday.

Back on June 7th, Syracuse Police officers arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. to find the victim deceased from an apparent stab wound. 

Police say the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, and the incident might have occurred somewhere off Lemoyne Avenue in the Town of Salina. 

From there the Onondaga County Sheriff took over the investigation and determined the incident took place at the LeMoyne Mobile Home Park. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

497

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area