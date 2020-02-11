Fugitive of the Week: On the run, possibly still in Syracuse area

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fugitive of the Week is on the run and Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives believe he may still be in the Syracuse area.

In October, a grand jury indicted Daquan Coger, 30, for a violent attack.

“Last summer, he attacked the mother of his child with a box cutter, slashed her in the neck,” said Sgt. Mike Norton.

Detectives have gotten a few tips, but there’s been no sign of him.

“We know he’s still local, we know he’s still in the Syracuse area,” said Norton.

Police say that Norton is not someone you should approach and he has a criminal history.

“Drugs, assaults, criminal mischiefs, so I would consider him dangerous,” said Norton.

Police also said that if you see Norton, you will know that it is him.

“He’s pretty distinct,” said Norton. “He has tattoos, on either side of his neck, take a look at his picture, if you see him, give us a call.”

Coger is 5’10”, 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s tip line for fugitives is (315) 435-3032. You do not need to leave your name.