Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Mott Sr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Warrants Squad has named Terrance Mott Sr., 50, as the Fugitive of the Week.

Police say on February 7th, Mott got into a fight with an acquaintance in the 1100 block of South Avenue in Syracuse and stabbed the man three times. Friends and family have told detectives Mott is lying low.



“Mott can be seen normally riding up and down on the South Side on his bike. We’ve been searching for him for the past couple of weeks,” says Syracuse Police Warrants Squad Supervisor, Sgt. Mike Smith.

Sgt. Smith says Mott has been arrested more than 40 times and over the years, more than 30 warrants have been issued for him. He’s now wanted for assault 2nd and criminal possession of a weapon 4th.

Mott is 5’9 and weighs 140lbs. If you know where he is, call the Syracuse Police Warrants Squad (315) 442-5230. All calls will remain confidential.