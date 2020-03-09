Geddes Police investigating stolen SUV

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Geddes Police are putting you on the lookout because car prowlers are working the neighborhoods again. This time, police have a case of a stolen vehicle.

Geddes Police are trying to identify the person who stole a 2007 gray Sante Fe just before 3 a.m. Monday. It was all caught on a home surveillance camera.

The man walked up the driveway and found keys to the SUV in the unlocked car parked next to it, and took off.

Geddes Police say this happens far too often, so they are reminding people to lock up and to not leave their keys in their vehicles.

If you recognize the man, who is heavyset and has facial hair, you’re asked to call Geddes Police at (315) 487-8010 or email policetips@townofgeddes.com.

