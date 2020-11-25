Geddes Police looking for man who stole truck

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Geddes Police are asking community members to help them identify a suspect who tried to steal a truck.
Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage. He allegedly stole tools and keys from a Lakeland residence. The suspect was seen, and left the scene.
Later, the suspect was involved in a crash on Hiawatha Boulevard. He was driving a stolen vehicle at that time.
On Wednesday morning, the suspect returned to the Lakeland residence and stole the truck seen in the surveillance footage above. The truck has plate NY HRM8879. Both the suspect and stolen truck are still at large.
If you have any tips, call Geddes Police at (315) 468-3282 or email geddesPd@townofgeddes.com.
