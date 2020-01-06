Geddes Police reminding residents to lock their cars after series of break-ins

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in Geddes are reminding you to lock your cars after a series of break-ins this past weekend.

Officers say overnight Friday and Saturday, they received several calls about people rummaging through vehicles and even cars being stolen along Fern Road.

When police arrived, they say several young people ran off, but officers were able to find three stolen vehicles.

Police are now asking anyone who thinks they may have had someone break into their car to give them a call at (315) 468-3283.

