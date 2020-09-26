Ithaca Police searching for dark colored four-door sedan after hit-and-run Friday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are on the lookout for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital Friday night.
According to Ithaca Police, officers were called to Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway around 10 p.m. for a crash investigation.
When police arrived, they discovered that there was some type of fight and a vehicle struck a woman.
After hitting the woman, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.
The woman was flown to a hospital, but the severity of her injuries is unclear at this time.
The driver has not been identified and police say they are looking for a dark colored four-door sedan.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call Ithaca Police at 607-330-0000. You can also send an anonymous tip to the Ithaca Police Department by clicking here.
