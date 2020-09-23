Madison County Sheriff’s asking residents to be on the lookout for ‘porch pirates’

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the lookout for porch pirates who caught on camera. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent us these images.

The person in the footage was seen following a UPS delivery truck. When the delivery truck leaves, a white Chevy Malibu pulls up and a woman gets out of the car and takes the package.

There are some leads and UPS has been helping with the investigation. If you recognize the woman, give Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies a call at (315) 366-3007.

