Man accused of stealing from Home Depot in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for a man accused of stealing from the Home Depot store.
On January 4 just before 2:30 p.m., the man in this image is accused of stealing from the store.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the DeWitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 ext. 208 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.
