Man wanted for questioning regarding sexual assault investigation in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted for questioning regarding a sexual assault investigation.

Police are looking for 38-year-old Brian S. Wilkinson.

According to police, Wilkinson is wanted for questioning regarding a sexual assault that allegedly took place at the Grant Motel in the city of Auburn on Tuesday, July 14.

Wilkinson is also wanted by New York State Parole after he dropped out of contact with the court and his parole officer.

If you see Wilkinson, you should not approach him and instead, contact the Auburn Police Department by calling 911.

If you have any information regarding Brian Wilkinson, the non-emergency number is 315-253-3231, or you can contact NYS Parole Officer Gibbs at 315-314-1635.