Manlius Police asking for public’s help in finding burglary suspects

TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius Police are asking for the public’s help in finding burglary suspect(s).

On Nov. 19, the Town of Manlius Police responded to a burglary in the 5100 block of Macclenthen Road. Homeowners reported that unknown suspect(s) entered their residence with a ladder they had in their backyard.

According to police, the suspect(s) stole a significant amount of valuables from the residence, several of which were family heirlooms.

The burglary happened during the day between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. If the public has any information, they should contact TMPD Special Investigations Section at 315-382-2212. You can also email their tips email at tips@manliuspolice.org.

If you have surveillance cameras on your residence and would like to share the footage to help determine the possible suspect(s) please contact 315-682-2212.