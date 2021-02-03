New York State Police on the lookout for suspected Chenango County burglar

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A break-in at an inn in Chenango County has caused New York State Police to be on the lookout for the bar-room thief.

The break-in happened at the Balsam Inn in the Town of Pharsalia back in November.

Police are trying to identify a man who they say stole neon signs, bar lights, a bar table, stools, and left behind a big mess, even ripping a camera off the wall.

If you notice the man in the video above, call State Police at 607-561-7400.

