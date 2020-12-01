New York State Police searching for stolen UTV in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in Lee are investigating the theft of a UTV.

The Coleman 700cc UTV was taken on Nov. 28 from the parking lot of Runnings, which is located at 5949 Rome Taberg Road in the City of Rome.

(New York State Police)

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact NYSP in Oneida at 315-366-6000.