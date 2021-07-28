NewsChannel 9’s ‘OnTheLookout’ honored for 500 arrests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s segment “On the Lookout” was presented an award honoring its role in 500 arrests.
There to accept the award was NewsChannel 9 anchor Christie Casciano. John Walsh, memorable host of “America’s Most Wanted,” was in town filming an episode of his Investigation ID show “IN Pursuit with John Walsh” and joined Sheriff Gene Conway of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to present the award.
Since its inception, On the Lookout has helped police arrest a total of 501 local fugitives.