North Syracuse Police Department looking for man wanted on several charges

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are searching for a man who is wanted on several charges.
Wayne Sweeting, 28, is wanted on a bench warrant for the following:
- Petit larceny
- Identity theft
- Criminal possession of stolen property
- Forgery
Sweeting is described as a white male with blue eyes and black hair. He is 5’11” and 219 pounds.
