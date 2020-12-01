North Syracuse Police Department looking for man wanted on several charges

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are searching for a man who is wanted on several charges.

Wayne Sweeting, 28, is wanted on a bench warrant for the following:

  • Petit larceny
  • Identity theft
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Forgery

Sweeting is described as a white male with blue eyes and black hair. He is 5’11” and 219 pounds.

