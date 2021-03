NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are on the lookout for Jonathan Larkin, 30. He is wanted on a drug charge, driving while impaired by drugs in a car he wasn’t supposed to be in, and running a red light.

Larkin is described as 5’11”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Larkin may be, call the North Syracuse Police at (315) 458-5670 or email tips@northsyracusenydot.org.