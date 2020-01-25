North Syracuse Police looking to identify man accused of stealing credit card

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole a credit card from a Planet Fitness.
According to the police department’s Facebook page, the man has used the stolen credit card at various locations in Onondaga County.
Below are pictures of the man the police department is trying to identify.
If anyone has any information regarding the man in these photos, you are asked to call North Syracuse Police at 315-458-5670 or you can email tips@northsyracuseny.org.
