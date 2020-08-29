North Syracuse restaurant: ‘Dine and dashers costing us hundreds’

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A longtime North Syracuse restaurant has seen a string of daring dining guests who are not paying for their meals.

Ed Nyce, owner of The Clam Bar, says three different sets of people have “dined and dashed” since he reopened during the pandemic.

It has cost him hundreds of dollars and though he has caught the customers on camera, he and law-enforcement have yet to track them down.

“You’re not just taking money out of my hands, you are taking money from my employees and their families,” Nyce said.

It happened most recently while two women were eating at the outside seating at his restaurant. The two boldly got up and walked right to the parking lot, leaving a bill that cost around $170.

Here is a picture of the two. They are described as two Hispanic women in their 30s. One had the side of her head shaved and was wearing sunglasses. The other has a tattoo on her left arm.

If you recognize them, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-435-3051.

