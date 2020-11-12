NYSP asking for public’s help in regards to stolen tools, equipment in Oneida County

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in regards to stolen tools and equipment in Oneida County.

The tools and equipment were taken from a temporary work site located on State Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland, according to State Police.

The larceny, which includes large amounts of copper wiring and tools, is believed to have occurred late Monday night — Nov. 9 — into Tuesday morning — Nov. 10.

According to police, during that time three work trucks and a trailer were broken into.

If anyone has any information, they should contact State Police at 315-366-6000.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fugitive Count

484

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected