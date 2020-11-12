NYSP asking for public’s help in regards to stolen tools, equipment in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in regards to stolen tools and equipment in Oneida County.

The tools and equipment were taken from a temporary work site located on State Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland, according to State Police.

The larceny, which includes large amounts of copper wiring and tools, is believed to have occurred late Monday night — Nov. 9 — into Tuesday morning — Nov. 10.

According to police, during that time three work trucks and a trailer were broken into.

If anyone has any information, they should contact State Police at 315-366-6000.