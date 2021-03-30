NYSP looking for man who allegedly took over $6K in power tools from Lowe’s in Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of stealing over $6,400 worth of power tools from Lowe’s in Norwich.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 11, the suspect is seen on surveillance video. He is described as a white man with dark hair, around 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black hat, and looked to have left the area in a silver Jeep Compass.

If you have any information, contact New York State Police in Sidney at (607) 561-7400. Reference case 10123221.