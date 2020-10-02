NYSP looking for suspects after steel benches were stolen from Village of Mexico

(WSYR-TV) — State Police are asking for the public’s help after four steel park benches were stolen in the Village of Mexico.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, State Police responded to the Village of Mexico DPW storage barn at 52 Watson Ave. for a reported larceny of four steel park benches.
The benches were stolen sometime in early September of this year. Each bench is about five feet long, black in color and approximately 170 pounds.
The benches also have an individuals plaque on each of them and have an estimated value of $867 each.
The following plagues are on each bench:
- In Memory of Helen and Richard Whitney, Gary and Scott Whitney
- In Honor and Memory of Florence Carlton – ‘P’ Eddie Hotchkiss Our Parents and Brother
- In Memory of Don Boyer
- In Memory of Joe Tagliarent, Donated by Daughter Clara and Family
If anyone has information regarding the stolen benches, they are asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police investigate hit and run near the Ithaca Commons Friday night
- Shooting on Syracuse’s southside injures 2 Saturday morning
- News on the Go for Saturday, October 3rd
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, October 3rd!
- WATCH: Some sun and some showers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App