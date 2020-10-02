NYSP looking for suspects after steel benches were stolen from Village of Mexico

(WSYR-TV) — State Police are asking for the public’s help after four steel park benches were stolen in the Village of Mexico.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, State Police responded to the Village of Mexico DPW storage barn at 52 Watson Ave. for a reported larceny of four steel park benches.

The benches were stolen sometime in early September of this year. Each bench is about five feet long, black in color and approximately 170 pounds.

The benches also have an individuals plaque on each of them and have an estimated value of $867 each.

The following plagues are on each bench:

In Memory of Helen and Richard Whitney, Gary and Scott Whitney

In Honor and Memory of Florence Carlton – ‘P’ Eddie Hotchkiss Our Parents and Brother

In Memory of Don Boyer

In Memory of Joe Tagliarent, Donated by Daughter Clara and Family

If anyone has information regarding the stolen benches, they are asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.