NYSP need help identifying men who used debit cards that weren’t theirs

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking the public to help identify the two men seen in the surveillance photos below who allegedly used debit cards that weren’t theirs.

The two men allegedly charged over $1,100 at the Walmart in Cortlandville on September 20 around 2:40 p.m.

One man was wearing a blue baseball hat, a dark blue bandanna as a face mask, a white shirt, grey sweatpants with three vertical lines down the side, and white sneakers that are red and white near the back of the shoe. He has brown hair and tattoos down his arms and a large tattoo on his left hand.

The second man was wearing a grey shirt, jeans, and a blue face mask. He has brown hair, brown facial hair, and a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

The men were seen getting into a grey or light-colored car.

If you have any information, contact the New York State Police in Homer at (607) 749-1617.