ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are searching for two suspected burglars who were last seen in Camden.
John W. Carroll II, 37, is described as a white male who is 6 foot 2 inches, 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Kyle A. White, 35, is described as a white male who is 5 foot 6 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
They are both wanted on an arrest warrant for burglary in the first degree.
They were last seen on Monday afternoon in the Town of Camden near Dutch Hill Road/Hillsboro Road and Steam Mill Road.
If anyone has information of their whereabouts, they should contact 911 immediately.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Madison Co. Sheriff won’t be ‘counting turkey eaters’ on Thanksgiving
- Tops Friendly Markets adds some items to ‘limited items’ list
- Border agents detain unauthorized migrants at Central El Paso motels
- Border beer: San Diego brewery blends the best of both worlds
- NYSP searching for suspected burglars in Oneida Co.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App