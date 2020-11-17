NYSP searching for suspected burglars in Oneida Co.

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are searching for two suspected burglars who were last seen in Camden.

John W. Carroll II, 37, is described as a white male who is 6 foot 2 inches, 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

(New York State Police)

Kyle A. White, 35, is described as a white male who is 5 foot 6 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are both wanted on an arrest warrant for burglary in the first degree.

They were last seen on Monday afternoon in the Town of Camden near Dutch Hill Road/Hillsboro Road and Steam Mill Road.

If anyone has information of their whereabouts, they should contact 911 immediately.