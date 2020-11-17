NYSP still searching for suspect burglars, now connected to home invasion in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are searching for two suspected burglars from Oneida County who have now been connected to a home invasion in Sylvan Beach.

On Nov. 13, State Police in Sylvan Beach responded to 899 Waterview Drive for a reported home invasion.

The investigation found that four suspects had forcibly entered the home with a weapon, hit the victim in the face and took money before running.

Investigators have already charged Travis Parks, 33, from Blossvale, and Devin Seymour, 27, from Vienna. They were both charged with burglary in the first degree, which is a Class B felony.

Troopers are still looking for the other two suspects: John W. Carroll, 37, from Blossvale, and Kyle A. White, 35, from Lee. They are both currently wanted on active arrest warrants.

Carroll is described as a white male who is 6 foot 2 inches, 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

(New York State Police)

White is described as a white male who is 5 foot 6 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

(New York State Police)

They were last seen on Monday afternoon in the Town of Camden near Dutch Hill Road/Hillsboro Road and Steam Mill Road.

If anyone has information of their whereabouts, they should contact 911 immediately.