CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police Department is ‘On the Lookout’ for Jose Collazo who has an active felony arrest warrant.

According to CPD, Collazo is wanted for Robbery, Burglary and other related charges stemming from an incident on October 27, 2021.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Camillus detectives at (315) 487-6425.