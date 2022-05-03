(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a person suspected of stealing a credit card from a locked locker at Elevate Fitness in DeWitt.

According to police, the card was then used at Macy’s at Destiny USA.

Courtesy of the Town of DeWitt Police Department

When looking at the pictures above, the person appears to be a male with short hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants, with a dark winter coat and glasses.

If you know the person in the pictures, or have information about the crime, you can call 315-449-3640, fill out a tips form, or email the Town of DeWitt Police.