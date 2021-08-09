On the Lookout: Dardrequez Haynes is our ‘Fugitive of the Week’

ON THE LOOKOUT (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Dardrequez Haynes.

Dardrequez Haynes mugshot.

The 33-year-old is wanted by SPD for a violation of a stay away order of protection by his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, Haynes approached the victim at 4730 South Salina Street. The victim was in her car. Haynes attempted to steal her keys from the ignition. When the victim attempted to leave the scene, Haynes stabbed all four of the tires on her car.

The victim then ran into a corner store to call 911. Haynes attempted to chase the victim but left after the 911 call.

Haynes, who stands 5’11” 150 lbs. With black hair and brown eyes, also has an arrest warrant for grand larceny, criminal contempt, possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal mischief. The suspect is wanted for violating his parole.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact SPD at (315)442-5230.