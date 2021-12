(WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for three women who police believe stole merchandise multiple times from Kinney Drugs.

DeWitt PD says the three pictured below, one of which has braids that touch her knees, entered the Nottingham Road location and stole goods worth over $200.









Anyone with tips can contact Officer Brittany Mangano at (315) 449-3640 or can email the tips line.