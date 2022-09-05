(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole over $2,300 of glasses frames from the LensCrafters in Marshalls Plaza in DeWitt.

Police say the man entered the store on September 1 around 5:35 p.m., placed 8 different designer glasses frames into his bag, and left. They say he made no attempt to pay for the items.

The police also believe this man also stole hundreds of dollars worth of frames in 2021.

He was seen on camera wearing a blue button-up shirt, a black baseball cap, and tan shoes.

Courtesy of DeWitt Police Department

DeWitt Police Department asks anyone with information on this individual to call (315) 449-3640. You can also email Brittany Mangano at bmangano@townofdewitt.com.