(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘OnTheLookout’ for JaQuan Thornton.

According to a release sent by the Sheriff’s Office, Thornton, 28, of Syracuse, was stopped by the SPD around 12:17 Wednesday morning for having a stolen license plate. That is when police say a struggle ensued between the officers and Thornton. He was then able to break free and leave the scene in his car.

A Syracuse police officer was injured in the altercation, and drugs were dropped at the scene by Thornton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant by both the Sheriff’s Office and the Syracuse Police Department have been filed.

Anyone with knowledge of Thornton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-435-3032.