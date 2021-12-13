UPDATE: Jerry Ellis, Jr., who has 10 active arrest warrants, turned himself in

UPDATE: The Onondaga Sheriff’s office tells NewsChannel 9 that Ellis turned himself in Monday afternoon.

(WSYR-TV) — This week, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Jerry Ellis Jr.

Ellis is wanted on 10 active arrest warrants for crimes consisting of burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny and has over 50 arrests – mostly consisting of shoplifting, according to police.

Ellis is a 50-year-old white male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair, with hazel eyes. His last known address is 8587 New Country Drive in Cicero but has also known to stay in area motels.

If you know where Ellis might be hiding out, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.