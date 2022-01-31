On The Lookout: Kendell Terrell

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Kendell Terrell.

According to SPD, Terrell is a registered sex offender who has failed to register in the last 90 days. Terrell has not been seen or heard from since his last registration September 20, 2021.

He is 41 years old, 5’8” tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

SPD says Terrell has 65 prior arrests and warrants for larceny, and violation of probation to go along with the warrant for failing to register as a level three sex offender.

Anyone who has information on Terrell’s whereabouts is asked to call 315-442-5230.