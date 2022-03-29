SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for another suspect — a man suspected of smashing a window and stealing a cash register at a Kwik Fill on Thompson Road.

According to DeWitt Police, the burglary occurred just before midnight on February 27.

The DeWitt Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking for help identifying the person and the car in the gallery below.

The car has been determined to be a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara from 2006 to 2008 with a roof rack and a spare tire carrier.

If you have any information on the person or vehicle in the photos, please call or email Investigator C. Frederick at (315) 449-3640 ext. 119 or cfrederick@townofdewitt.com.