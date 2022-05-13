CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ in an attempt to identify a man who approached young boys at the Roxbury Estates Mobile Home Park in Central Square.

According to sheriffs, a man approached two young boys and asked to show them something. When the children got scared and rode their bikes home, the man followed them in his car.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that the man, while partially or completely nude, offers the children $20 to come near him.

Image courtesy of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office

The man is believed to be driving a 2017 or earlier silver Chevy Equinox. It has New York Excelsior license plates.

Image courtesy of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.