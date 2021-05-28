On The Lookout: Oneida City PD seeking identity of woman suspected of using counterfeit money

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 viewers should be on the lookout for a woman suspected in an Oneida counterfeit money investigation. 

The woman pictured above is shown leaving a Byrne Dairy on Lenox Avenue in Oneida on May 25th around 3:50 p.m., according to police. 

If anyone knows the person in the picture or has information about the investigation, please contact the Oneida City Police at (315)363-2323. All calls remain confidential. 

Or you could email Officer Hood at jhood@oneidacity.com. 

