On The Lookout: Onondaga County Sheriff’s office looking for two stabbing suspects

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office is ‘On The Lookout’ for two suspects they believe are involved in a stabbing of a Grubhub delivery driver.

Police say the driver was robbed and stabbed by two men after making a delivery on December 3. The stabbing took place at the Clay Court Apartments on Bear Road.

In an email to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office wrote, “Around the time of the incident, two males wearing dark clothing matching the description of the stabbing suspects, were observed in the area rummaging through unlocked vehicles.”

Detectives are looking to speak with any witnesses and asking for homeowners/businesses to review their surveillance cameras. Individuals can contact the Sheriff’s tip line at 315-435-3051 or they can utilize the tip411 app.