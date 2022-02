(WSYR-TV) — State Police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a suspect they believe was involved in a robbery the day after Christmas.

The incident happened at the Extended Stay America on Old Collamer Road in the Town of DeWitt December 26, 2021.

The man in the photos above was captured on surveillance. If anyone has any information, they asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.