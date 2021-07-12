On the Lookout: Robert Farnham who failed to keep up his sex offender registry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for Robert Farnham, of Syracuse.

The 46-year-old male is a sexually violent, Level 3, registered sex offender, according to SPD.

Farnham failed to send his required documentation within ten days after moving to a new address. He also failed to send in his 90-day registration and his annual Sex Offender photo.

Farnham stands 6’2” and weighs 215 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 401 Smith Street.

Syracuse Police encourages anyone with information to contact 315-442-5222.