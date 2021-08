SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for three suspects who forced their way into a home on 352 Woodbine Avenue.

The suspects, who entered through a first-floor window, stole a safe containing jewelry, collectable coins and other valuable items, according to SPD.

If you recognize anyone in the photos or have information on the crime, you are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (315) 442-5222.