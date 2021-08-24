On The Lookout: Syracuse PD looking for help to identify suspected bank robber

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ to help identify the suspect in these photos. 

The person, or persons, pictured is a suspect in two recent bank robberies. The first robbery happened August 20, 2021, around 5:30 p.m. The suspect entered the Key Bank at 2801 James Steet and handed the teller a note demanding money. Once the suspect was given money, the suspect escaped on foot. 

The second came three days later on August 23rd, 2021, around 1:49 p.m. This time the suspected robbed the M&T Bank at 3640 James Steet the same way Key Bank was robbed. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. 

